Une famille d’acteurs créative en confinement

View this post on Instagram

8 year old Arielle’s submission for the #cormanchallenge #cormanquarantinefilmfestival Arielle needs something done… and she needs to pay a witch to make it happen. The young Madi weapons-up to protect her $3 investment and older sister. @madisonkeachtremblay @zacharykt for partnership on this thank-you @rogercorman for this opportunity www.keach-tremblay.com