EN VIDÉO – La préparation d’un pompier quand il reçoit un appel

Le 12 février 2020 — Modifié à 13 h 31 min le 12 février 2020
Temps de lecture : 30 s
Par Katherine Harvey-Pinard

Le pompier du Service d’incendie de La Prairie, Guillaume Lupien, vous explique comment un pompier se prépare quand il doit répondre à un appel.

À VOIR AUSSI: Visitez un camion de pompier
Au volant avec… un pompier

Partager cet article

2
Laisser un commentaire

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
0 Comment authors
Recent comment authors
  S'inscrire  
plus récents plus anciens plus de votes
Me notifier des
trackback
EN VIDÉO - Visitez un camion de pompier - Le Reflet

[…] À LIRE AUSSI: Au volant avec… un pompier La préparation d’un pompier quand il reçoit un appel […]

You Must Be Logged In To Vote0You Must Be Logged In To Vote  Répondre
6 hours ago
trackback
EN VIDÉO – Visitez un camion de pompier - Le Courrier du Sud

[…] La préparation d’un pompier quand il reçoit un appel […]

You Must Be Logged In To Vote0You Must Be Logged In To Vote  Répondre
6 hours ago

Articles suggérés

Alain Therrien réclame la fin du blocage des voies ferrées du train de banlieue
Actualités

Alain Therrien réclame la fin du blocage des voies ferrées du train de banlieue

Le député fédéral de La Prairie, Alain Therrien, s’indigne que les usagers du train de banlieue…

EN VIDÉO – Visitez un camion de pompier
Actualités

EN VIDÉO – Visitez un camion de pompier

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7rqlvv Le pompier du Service d'incendie de La Prairie, Guillaume Lupien, vous fait visiter un…

Candiac et Saint-Constant veulent former un corps de police conjoint
Actualités

Candiac et Saint-Constant veulent former un corps de police conjoint

À lire aussi Revue de l'année 2019 : Saint-Constant veut quitter la Régie intermunicipale de police…